Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RH (RH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RH (NYSE: RH) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $450.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – RH was given a new $276.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/3/2025 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

4/3/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $515.00 to $436.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $420.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – RH had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $437.00.

4/3/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $500.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $510.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $550.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $500.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $556.00 to $437.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $440.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – RH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2025 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – RH was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – RH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH traded up $18.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.99. 6,460,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,490. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $348.44. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,550,754 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RH by 1,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

