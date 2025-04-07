Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,448 shares during the quarter. Weibo accounts for 1.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $33,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,641.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 988,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 436,215 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1,003.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 416,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.12. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

