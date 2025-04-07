Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.6% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 142,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 7.2 %
WFC opened at $60.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
