WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Boosted by Maren Capital LLC

Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,843 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.2% of Maren Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,020,000 after buying an additional 2,639,559 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $58,855,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 182,738.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 8.1 %

WSC opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

