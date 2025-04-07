Winmill & CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $279.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

