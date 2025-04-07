WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.84 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 217735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,520,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,918,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,732,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,967 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,057,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,141,000 after buying an additional 793,206 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.