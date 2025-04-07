WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.84 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 217735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.