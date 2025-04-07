Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $40,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.18.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $217.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total value of $17,816,225.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,994.26. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $926,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,194.40. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,191 shares of company stock valued at $93,098,347. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

