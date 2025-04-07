XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 298366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XIFR. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.34 million, a PE ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,251 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 64,673 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 980,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,490 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

