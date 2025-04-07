Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 9046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

