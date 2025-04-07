Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 34037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,816,000 after buying an additional 3,040,445 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

