1,335 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.54, for a total value of $547,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,216.70. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.41, for a total value of $7,984,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,649,678.90. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,820 shares of company stock worth $355,819,896. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $775.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.57.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $516.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

