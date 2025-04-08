13,641 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,884,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.