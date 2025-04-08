1,568,800 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,568,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,811,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.