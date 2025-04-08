19,034 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.41.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

