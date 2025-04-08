2,516 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Straightline Group LLC

Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Straightline Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,228 shares of company stock worth $122,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.31.

Tesla Trading Down 2.6 %

TSLA opened at $233.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

