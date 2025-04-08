3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.80. 2,196,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.55. 3M has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. This represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 197,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

