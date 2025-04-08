5,669 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

