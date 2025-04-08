9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) vs. BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Critical Comparison

Profitability

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -584.97% -159.45% BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and BioRestorative Therapies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.46) N/A BioRestorative Therapies $401,000.00 31.82 -$18.50 million ($1.16) -1.47

BioRestorative Therapies has higher revenue and earnings than 9 Meters Biopharma. BioRestorative Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 68.9, meaning that its stock price is 6,790% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.3% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in North America. Its lead product candidate is Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome. The company is developing NM-136, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related disorders; NM-102, a small molecule peptide to prevent antigens from trafficking into systemic circulation; and NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2 receptor agonist for prevention of acute graft versus host disease. Its partnered product is Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome. The company has licensing agreements with Amunix, MHS Care Innovation LLC, Alba Therapeutics Corporation, and EBRIS. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. On July 17, 2023, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. The company’s initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by an autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process. BioRestorative Therapies was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

