Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 38,281 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.1% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,867,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

