Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 9,920 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NetApp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $5,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.3 %

NTAP stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,573 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

