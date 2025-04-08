Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 11,972 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 46,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlassian by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,804,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.89.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,981 shares of company stock worth $71,384,361. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.