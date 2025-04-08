Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 184,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,487,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $402,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,947.10. This trade represents a 43.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,794,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,958.50. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

