Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 104,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 128,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,349,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 755,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.25 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

