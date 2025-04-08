Advisory Services Network LLC Has $28.17 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.46 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

