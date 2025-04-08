Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,009,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

