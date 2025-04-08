Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,414,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,992,826 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 499.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Aegon by 17,502.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 409,694 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

