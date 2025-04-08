AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.24. AGC shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 10,414 shares trading hands.

AGC Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.41.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

