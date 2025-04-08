Alliance Resource Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,410 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 243% compared to the average volume of 994 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,564,000. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 308,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,881. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 101.45%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

