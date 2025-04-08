Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 41,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 39,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

