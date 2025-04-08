Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 734,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,299,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$538.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

