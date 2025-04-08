American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in American Express by 13.3% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 671 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 41.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.24.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

