Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 181,080 shares.
Amerityre Stock Up 20.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
Amerityre Company Profile
Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.
