Analyzing SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) & Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy and SEALSQ are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tigo Energy and SEALSQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $54.01 million 0.77 -$62.75 million ($1.04) -0.64 SEALSQ $10.98 million 20.84 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

SEALSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tigo Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEALSQ has a beta of -14.55, indicating that its share price is 1,555% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tigo Energy and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.76%. SEALSQ has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.98%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -116.17% -142.03% -60.52% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

