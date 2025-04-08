Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Buy Rating

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

NYSE:AR opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

