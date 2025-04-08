APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 74,248 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,248 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $60,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,083,000 after buying an additional 144,719 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,855,000 after acquiring an additional 218,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,045,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

