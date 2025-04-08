APG Asset Management N.V. Has $70.89 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 247.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,680 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $70,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

