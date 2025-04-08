APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 675.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,546,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,347,203 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $180,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

AMD stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

