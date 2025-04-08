APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 511,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

