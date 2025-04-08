APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 507,542 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 507,542 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of WD-40 worth $257,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 525.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Down 2.9 %

WD-40 stock opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $211.03 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on WDFC

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.