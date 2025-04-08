Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,162,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,636,000 after buying an additional 359,795 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.05.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average of $270.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.