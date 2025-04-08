Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Invests $967,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.71.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.60 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

