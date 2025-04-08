Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 288,537 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3,316.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,238 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $79,306,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 179,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 114,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.75. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

