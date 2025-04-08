Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Reduced by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $306,844,000 after purchasing an additional 376,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

AMAT stock opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

