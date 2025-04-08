Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 93,400 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial makes up 3.4% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,650,151,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 4,624.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,707,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,472 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,638,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,844,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CRBG opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

