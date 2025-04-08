ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $329.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.44.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

