Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 2,764 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

