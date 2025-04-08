Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $23.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

AESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,090. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 32,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,750. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AESI stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

