Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 33,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Aurora Spine Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Aurora Spine

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.