Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1169587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,447. This trade represents a 7.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Thornton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,055 shares in the company, valued at $836,602.20. This represents a 10.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,669 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,173,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 798,415 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,080,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after purchasing an additional 753,332 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,105,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after acquiring an additional 716,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,623,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 483,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

