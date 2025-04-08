Aviva PLC Sells 79,138 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,138 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

